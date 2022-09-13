Christopher Brohier | September 13, 2022

The recently released advice by the Roman Catholics Bishops Conference in relation to how their schools should care for gender confused children is a major development in the debate on gender confusion, and the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute's recommendations. 

Starting from the basis of John 10:10, “I have come that they may have life and have it more abundantly”, the paper calls for schools to approach all students on the basis of a Christian anthropology. This is in two parts:

Firstly, a philosophical/scientific view:

“A human being’s sex is a physical, biological reality. Sex is how human beings’ bodies are organised with respect to reproductive function. Each person’s biological sex unfolds in the womb from conception onward as complex genetic and hormonal processes combine to give each person a unique set of male or female characteristics. Apart from rare cases of people born with a combination of both male and female biological characteristics, every human being is born either biologically male or biologically female” and:

Secondly, a theological view:

“... that human beings are created in the image and likeness of God, that they are created male and female, that human beings are ‘relational’ beings who are created for friendship with God and with others and that the complementarity of male and female is part of the goodness of creation. In the Christian vision, the human person is an essential part of the goodness of creation, and we are stewards of all that God gives us, from the smallest of creatures to the uniqueness of our own body.”

The paper calls for care and sensitivity in relation to all students, but from a position based in the above Christian anthropology. The paper says that the affirmation model of care for gender confused children is not supported by many clinicians and that,

“An increasing number of medical professionals support the Biopsychosocial model, which is less invasive and more closely aligned with a Catholic worldview, as it is a family centred, more holistic approach. In this model practitioners promote ongoing psychological support for the child or young person through engaging with families and thorough inquiry into family dynamics.”

The paper reveals one of the fundamental flaws in the TLRI report and its recommendations: namely the claim that the affirmation model is the Australian standard. This is not the case.

This massive error undermines the veracity of the TLRI Report, and its recommendations must be rejected.

Tas blog gender theory conversion therapy

Related

More Australian victims emerging of gender-affirming approach to trans ideation

August 22, 2022

The story of yet another young Australian man falling victim to swift progression through gender affirmation therapy strikes at the heart...
Gender affirmation legislation backlash in Victoria a timely warning for Tasmania

August 17, 2022

Reports of distraught parents facing prosecution under Victorian law for failing to agree to potentially harmful treatments for their children including...
Tasmania Must Not Follow Oppressive Victorian Anti Counselling Laws

August 16, 2022

The news that parents in Victoria are distraught and facing prosecutions because of the Victorian laws which prohibit proper counselling...

Latest Articles

McGowan must get serious about offensive advertising

September 13, 2022

Last week was National Child Protection Week. But children in WA continue to be harmed by hyper-sexualised outdoor advertising. The...
Indigenous voice denies we are all one race - human

September 09, 2022

Published in The Australian, Friday 9 September 2022In February 1957 the National Council of Churches in the US distributed a...
QHRC undermines Christian schooling

September 02, 2022

Controversial recommendations by the Queensland Human Rights Commission (QHRC) would remove the right of Christian schools to exclusively hire teachers...