Volunteers collected more than 10,000 flyers and maps last weekend so they can start letterboxing homes in the electorates of Aston, Bruce, Deakin, Hotham and Kooyong – all to raise awareness about Victoria’s Change or Suppression (Conversion) Practices Prohibition law.

More than 69% of voters were unaware of the Conversion Bill according to our community survey taken during the debate of the bill last December. And most people are still unaware that the bill has passed and will become law next year.

As gender theory is already being taught in both primary and secondary public schools through Respectful Relationships, Victorian families will be hard hit by this law. Parents will have no choice but to affirm their child’s preferred gender identity or sexual orientation, or risk being investigated or imprisoned for up to 10 years.

Yet many parents still aren’t aware of this!

With a state election scheduled for November 2022, it’s important to educate the community about what the Andrews’ Government is doing in Victoria so people can make an informed decision when it’s time to vote.

This is just the first step in responding to this new draconian law. Other areas will soon be letterboxed to help inform more people about what the Conversion law means. If you’d like to help make truth public, please get in touch with us!