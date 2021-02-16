Victorians have been on a roller coaster ride since last year. We experienced months of lockdown, fought for churches to re-open, campaigned hard against the draconian Conversion Bill, and now we are back in lockdown.

Let me assure you that despite all the challenging circumstances – including the Change or Suppression (Conversion) Bill passing both the Lower and Upper Houses – what you have done in the past months was not in vain. In fact, it’s just the beginning!

Hundreds of phone calls made by friends like you, as well as thousands of signatures on petitions, and rallies outside MPs offices, sent a powerful message – even as lobbying was taking place inside the Parliament.

Double-page ads in newspapers helped reach a wider audience, along with a Multi-Faith & Multi-Cultural March for Freedom. Having hundreds of people from different faiths and ethnicities united in defending parental rights and religious freedom was unprecedented.

In the end, all of these efforts helped lead seven cross-benchers and two Liberal MPs to cross the floor to vote against the bill. That’s something to be thankful for!

Of course, the final result of the bill indicates that our fight is not over.

We cannot undo the damage that started a few decades ago in just a few months. But we do not lose hope either. Let’s take the advice of the Apostle Paul:

“Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead.”

—Philippians 3:13

For we trust that:

”God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love Him.”

—Romans 8:28

I want to thank you and congratulate you for all of your prayers and efforts in the past months. Through this, you have strengthened the grassroots Christian movement in Victoria, and I believe it will continue to transform our state in 2022 when state election comes.

Therefore, let’s fix our eyes on Jesus and continue to make truth public.

Starting from March, I’ll be coming to your electorate to meet you and give you social and political updates on Victoria, and most importantly, share our strategy to build our grassroots movement. So, watch this space for more information on upcoming events in your electorate.

Together, let’s keep up the good fight!

”Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

—Galatians 6:9































