The Victorian Conversion Bill criminalises the truth. It’s a direct attack on the truth of creation, and on the Creator. It’s an attack on God’s people who want to live by standards of righteousness, and the design God has given, and not by the legislative brushstrokes of men.

So, what should we do?

The apostles had an Equal Opportunity Commission moment. They were told to stop speaking the truth by the Sanhedrin, and they gave us some words to live by. They said,

“Well, hang on a second. We’re under orders from the true King, Jesus. He’s told us what to do and what you’re saying goes directly in the face of what Christ would have us do. We must obey God rather than men.”

– Acts 5:27-29, paraphrased

Those are words to live by. They were effectively saying, “We’ve got to live as though this law doesn’t exist because it directly contradicts what God has asked us to do.”

For us today, we must live as though this bill doesn’t exist.

Now, obviously I don’t mean we do the barbaric things that the bill was apparently designed to stop – we don’t do those things anyway. What I am saying is this: Don’t modify your behaviour.

If somebody asks you for prayer, pray for them. If somebody asks you for assistance, give them assistance. If you’re doing a Bible study or speaking about the Bible and you get to a section about sexual ethics, marriage or creation, don’t avoid it. Speak about it.

If your child has gender dysphoria or same-sex attraction, treat them with the same love that Christ would have you treat them. Don’t compromise or change what you do because of what this bill says. In that respect I say, live as if this bill does not exist.

Now, that requires a lot of courage. That’s why the apostles prayed,

“Lord, consider their threats, and grant that your servants may speak your Word with all boldness”

– Acts 4:29

They understood that this would not be easy.

It requires faith like Daniel had. His prayers were made illegal – and the criminalisation of prayer is one of the things this bill does. What did he do? He kept praying. He changed nothing. In fact, the place where he prayed was visible to those who hated him, and he did it anyway.

I have no doubt that Daniel Andrews and key people in his government intend evil against God’s people. They’re effectively picking a fight with God by outlawing parts of His truth. They mean evil but you and I are called to live by faith – even in hostile worlds.

Joseph was in a hostile world and God was with him every step of the way. It didn’t matter what the plans of men were, God ended up using it for good. (Genesis 50:20).

If we can live by faith, even if things get worse, I believe a day will come when we will say the same thing.

Thank you to the thousands of people who rang and emailed your politicians, who rallied on the steps of parliament, and the hundreds of church leaders who publicly put their name to protests. Thank you to the MPs who did the right thing – Bernie Finn, Beverley McArthur, Jeff Bourman, Clifford Hayes, Stuart Grimley, Tania Maxwell, David Limbrick, Tim Quilty and Catherine Cumming.

Many people noticed that something was going on here – something a little unprecedented. Now, they’ve got a weather eye on Victoria’s faith communities to see if it will continue. If it does continue – and if it grows and gets stronger – things won’t stay the same.

You’ve raised your voice for truth and I say thank you. But let’s raise it again!