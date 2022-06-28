The anticipated release this week of Australia’s most important survey - the 2021 census data - is in danger of being compromised by a lobby group demanding that important details from a question regarding gender be hidden because they are worried they may not agree with the results.

National Director of Politics for the Australian Christian Lobby, Wendy Francis, said,

“This information should not be withheld. It is profoundly disturbing that a biased lobby group is pressuring the independent Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), a government agency, to withhold truth from the Australian people.

“The purpose of the five-yearly census is to provide information for government, business, education, charities and other organisations. Australians should be able to trust their census results and not be spoon-fed only the elements of information a lobby group wants them to see. The implication that Australians cannot be trusted to correctly state their gender is insulting.”

The Australian Christian Lobby calls on the Government to make truth public and instruct the ABS not to hide census statistics at the whim of the Just. Equal Australia lobby group or the Australian Professional Association to Trans Health.

