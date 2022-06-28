Rob Norman | June 28, 2022

The Queensland Government’s decision to remove gender from the Industrial Relations Act is an insult to women. 

Proposed amendments to the Act remove the terms ‘maternity’ and ‘she’ and replace them with ‘birth-related’ and ‘the employee.’

Queensland State Political Director of the Australian Christian Lobby, Rob Norman, said,

“This assault on language stems from a woke gender ideology that denies both the science of childbirth and the experience of motherhood. Governments must be held accountable for dehumanising women by promoting gender neutral language. Maternity leave is a right afforded to women and an affirmation of the importance of mothers in a healthy society.”

The Australian Christian Lobby calls on the Queensland Opposition and Crossbench to oppose these changes that introduce gender neutral language and are an offence to women and motherhood.

ENDS

media Qld women LGBT

Related

Census data on religion reinforces need for Religious Discrimination legislation

June 28, 2022

Data from the 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Census has begun to be rolled out and the results on...
Roe v Wade overturning ushers in a new pro-life era

June 28, 2022

The US Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark 1973 “Roe v Wade” decision that enshrined a right to abortion...
Australian Census data should not be manipulated by lobbyists

June 28, 2022

The anticipated release this week of Australia’s most important survey - the 2021 census data - is in danger of...

Latest Articles

Census data on religion reinforces need for Religious Discrimination legislation

June 28, 2022

Data from the 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Census has begun to be rolled out and the results on...
Roe v Wade overturning ushers in a new pro-life era

June 28, 2022

The US Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark 1973 “Roe v Wade” decision that enshrined a right to abortion...
SA: Harmful legislation for gender-dysphoric children

June 28, 2022

Legislation being considered by Malinauskas government could harm gender-dysphoric kids as well as those who treat them