The Queensland Government’s decision to remove gender from the Industrial Relations Act is an insult to women.

Proposed amendments to the Act remove the terms ‘maternity’ and ‘she’ and replace them with ‘birth-related’ and ‘the employee.’

Queensland State Political Director of the Australian Christian Lobby, Rob Norman, said,

“This assault on language stems from a woke gender ideology that denies both the science of childbirth and the experience of motherhood. Governments must be held accountable for dehumanising women by promoting gender neutral language. Maternity leave is a right afforded to women and an affirmation of the importance of mothers in a healthy society.”

The Australian Christian Lobby calls on the Queensland Opposition and Crossbench to oppose these changes that introduce gender neutral language and are an offence to women and motherhood.

ENDS