With 1000 families expected to join the medical negligence lawsuit against the recently shut-down UK Tavistock Gender Clinic, there are renewed calls for Tasmanian MPs to reject any so-called conversion therapy legislation that would mandate the now discredited affirmation therapy model of treating gender dysphoric children.

Commenting on the closure of the Tavistock Clinic which is accused of recklessly prescribing puberty blockers with harmful side effects and is also alleged to have adopted an “unquestioning, affirmative approach” to children identifying as transgender, Tasmanian Senator, Claire Chandler, is renewing her calls for a full review of Australian practices in this area, saying, “…in Australia, the exact same concerns continue to be ignored.”

Tasmanian Director of the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL), Christopher Brohier, said “Children suffering from gender dysphoria deserve the best support Australia has to offer. They should never be made to feel that they need to medically alter their bodies in order to live as their true self. The affirmation model of treating gender confused children is a shipwreck. Experts warn that puberty blockers can have dangerous side-effects and the long-term impacts remain unknown. Concerns which have been silenced for years are being proven correct.

“Sadly many who are commenting on this issue are doing so without knowledge of, or regard to, the international move away from mandating gender affirmation therapy. The Tasmanian Government must pay regard to the science and not yield to the demands of idealogues and activists.”

The ACL urges the Tasmanian Government to conduct its own unbiased inquiry before taking any steps to legislate gender affirmation therapy.

