Basketball Victoria claims they’re committed to “fairness, inclusion and safety,” yet they’re set to allow natal males to compete in the semi-professional women’s league.

Christopher Brohier, National Political Director for the Australian Christian Lobby, said today:

“The equality of women’s opportunities in sport will be gravely prejudiced if natal males are allowed to play in natal female’s competitions.

“It is a medical fact that natal males have an irreducible physical advantage over natal females in terms of size, strength, speed and agility. Is it fair, or safe, for natal males to compete against natal females?

“In the name of ‘inclusion’ women will experience inequality on the court. It may even deter emerging female athletes from pursuing a career in basketball.”

ACL calls on Basketball Victoria to protect women’s sporting opportunities by refusing to allow natal males to compete in the women’s league.

