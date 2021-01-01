👇 Scroll down to take action now!

You might assume that it is a rare situation for a baby to be born alive during a failed abortion, but it’s not. Researchers at the Parliamentary Library provided the following data…

In Victoria from 2012-2016, 198 babies were born alive and left to die

In Queensland from 2005-2015, 204 babies were born alive and left to die

In Western Australia from 1999-2016, 27 babies were born alive and left to die

Records are not kept in all states, but the data that is available suggests that hundreds of babies are born alive during abortions in Australia every year. Queensland Health has confirmed that in cases of a ‘live birth’ abortion,

“Life-saving care is not rendered to the baby and it is left to perish in the clinic.”

Your help is needed to call upon the Government to adopt The Human Rights (Children Born Alive Protection) Bill 2021 as its own, or to allow the bill to be debated as a Private Member's Bill. Feel free to use any of the information above to personalise your email, or you can use the text provided for you. Thank you!

Take action today

Use the form below to send an email to the Prime Minister, the Assistant Minister to the Attorney-General, the Health Minister and your Federal Government MPs requesting their support for this bill – it will only take a couple of minutes. Be concise and respectful.

As always

The salutation at the start and your name at the end will both be appended automatically. Please don't add these to the letter below, eg please do not address the email “Dear leader's name”.

Thank you for standing up for protecting children born alive.