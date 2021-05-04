Wendy Francis | May 04, 2021

Last Saturday evening, an interview with ACL’s Queensland Director, Wendy Francis, was included in a story on A Current Affair regarding the Noosa Temple of Satan’s vow to “fight like hell” to have satanism taught in Queensland schools and for devil-worshippers to be accepted as chaplains.

An application has been filed by the cult with Queensland’s Supreme Court to allow Satanists to teach children in schools.

Comments on social media have revealed that many Australians view the push as a joke, but Wendy said in the interview, “This is not a stunt, it’s not a joke, it’s not funny. It’s very serious”.

The head of the satanic cult here in Queensland, Robin Bristow, has been photographed waiting outside a Brisbane school dressed in a black cloak with a skull in his hand, approaching school students, seeking to recruit them into his evil plan.

Parents have every right to be angry about this.

Please join us in praying that the Supreme Court application will be rejected and that Queensland school children will be protected from this diabolical agenda.

Qld blog schools

Related

Capacity crowd at Brisbane event

May 04, 2021

A capacity crowd of 1500+ gathered in Brisbane’s beautiful City Hall, excited to be there for the opening night of...

Latest Articles

SA: Assisted suicide passes the Upper House

May 11, 2021

Coming on top of supporting abortion to birth, the Government is taking South Australia down a dark road of supporting...
NT: Standing up for communities

May 04, 2021

Just before Christmas 2020, ACL supporters in Darwin joined other advocates and organisations to oppose the application for a giant...
WA: Conversion therapy laws are coming

May 04, 2021

Last Thursday the members of the 41st WA Parliament were sworn in.