Wendy Francis | June 28, 2022

Data from the 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Census has begun to be rolled out and the results on religion have garnered a lot of attention.

National Director of Politics, Wendy Francis, said, “Despite the question on religion being the only optional question on the Census, over 60% of Australians have self-identified as religious with 44% of these being Christian. It is an important statistic which points to the ongoing need for Religious Discrimination laws in our nation.”

The Australian Christian Lobby looks forward to the Albanese government fulfilling their promise to introduce Religious Discrimination legislation that will provide adequate protection for the majority of Australians who identify as religious.  

ENDS

media freedom of religion religious freedom ACL National religious discrimination bill

Related

Roe v Wade overturning ushers in a new pro-life era

June 28, 2022

The US Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark 1973 “Roe v Wade” decision that enshrined a right to abortion...
Australian Census data should not be manipulated by lobbyists

June 28, 2022

The anticipated release this week of Australia’s most important survey - the 2021 census data - is in danger of...
QLD: Language war an insult to women

June 28, 2022

The Queensland Government’s decision to remove gender from the Industrial Relations Act is an insult to women. 

Latest Articles

Roe v Wade overturning ushers in a new pro-life era

June 28, 2022

The US Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark 1973 “Roe v Wade” decision that enshrined a right to abortion...
QLD: Language war an insult to women

June 28, 2022

The Queensland Government’s decision to remove gender from the Industrial Relations Act is an insult to women. 
SA: Harmful legislation for gender-dysphoric children

June 28, 2022

Legislation being considered by Malinauskas government could harm gender-dysphoric kids as well as those who treat them