Data from the 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Census has begun to be rolled out and the results on religion have garnered a lot of attention.

National Director of Politics, Wendy Francis, said, “Despite the question on religion being the only optional question on the Census, over 60% of Australians have self-identified as religious with 44% of these being Christian. It is an important statistic which points to the ongoing need for Religious Discrimination laws in our nation.”

The Australian Christian Lobby looks forward to the Albanese government fulfilling their promise to introduce Religious Discrimination legislation that will provide adequate protection for the majority of Australians who identify as religious.

