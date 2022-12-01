The Australian Christian Lobby has congratulated Senator Pauline Hanson for her Senate motion calling for an inquiry into the use of puberty blockers in Australia.

National Director of Politics for the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL), Wendy Francis, said,

“Senator Hanson’s request for an in-depth look at personal experiences as well as longitudinal studies of young people who have been prescribed puberty blockers and relevant overseas learnings is entirely reasonable and urgently needed.

“It is incomprehensible that the ALP and Greens opposed the motion and that a number of Liberals sided with them against vulnerable young people who are being pushed into puberty blockers in what is becoming understood as one of the most pressing human rights issues of our time.

“The number of Australian children being seen in public gender clinics has skyrocketed in the past eight years. Whilst Australian gender clinics continue to prescribe puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for gender questioning youth, there has been a marked about-face in global treatment.

“In countries such as the UK, Finland, France and Sweden, the ethics of prescribing puberty blockers to children with gender dysphoria has been sharply curtailed in light of emerging extreme adverse effects.

“A recent Federal Parliament petition calling for an inquiry into affirmation practices for gender confused children attracted well over 28,000 signatures.

“Professor Philip Morris, President of the National Association of Practising Psychiatrists, has also renewed calls for a national inquiry into how to treat Australian children with gender dysphoria.”

“The Australian government must take steps to establish best practice for vulnerable children seeking treatment for gender confusion.”

ACL calls on the Government to allow this inquiry for the sake of the increasing number of gender confused children.

